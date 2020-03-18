Indiana COVID-19 cases rise to 39

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Nine more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The number of Hoosiers confirmed to have the virus is now 39, with a total of 193 people tested by ISDH.

The new cases involve residents of Clark, Fayette, Hamilton, Hendricks, Jennings, Lake, Madison and Marion counties.

Two deaths have occurred in Indiana.

To see how many people are infected in each county, check the Indiana COVID-19 online tracker.