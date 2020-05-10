Indiana coronavirus death toll goes past 1,500 people

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s death toll from confirmed or presumed coronavirus illnesses has topped 1,500 people, according to Indiana State Department of Health statistics released Sunday.

The agency reported 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Wednesday and Saturday, along with one additional death considered coronavirus related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.

The latest state statistics list 1,379 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 129 deaths with probable infections. Indiana’s earliest recorded coronavirus death was less than two months ago on March 15.