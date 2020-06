INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) Indiana reported 312 new cases of Coronavirus between June 17 and June 28. The state has now had 45,228 cases since the pandemic began.

Five new deaths were reported between June 24th and June 28 bringing the statewide death toll to 2,432.

The rate of positive tests in comparison to overall tests continues to decline – and stood at 9.5% today.