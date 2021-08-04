Indiana cities named among top cities for remote work

FORT WAYNE and SOUTH BEND (Inside Indiana Business): Virtual Vocations has named two Indiana cities to its list of the Top 10 Cities for Remote Work in 2021. According to the report, which outlines U.S. cities with the best opportunities to work remotely while also enjoying a flexible, well-rounded personal life, Fort Wayne ranks No. 8 and South Bend ranks No. 9.

“2021 is a unique year for remote work,” said Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations chief executive officer and co-founder. “After the events of 2020, employers and employees alike have come to value the flexibility and viability of remote work as a way to keep employees engaged and productive as well as businesses running, no matter what unforeseen challenges arise.”

To create the list, Virtual Vocations says it utilized a weighted importance scoring model format to rank locations based on nine evaluation points.

The factors include: