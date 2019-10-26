Indiana changes up teacher licensing program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is switching up its teacher licensing program in response to complaints about low pass rates under the current testing program, in hopes of addressing a shortage of teachers in the state.

ETS, a nonprofit organization, will replace Pearson beginning September 2021 as the provider of licensing tests for prospective teachers, said Indiana Department of Education spokesman Adam Baker.

The move comes after Republican state Sen. Jean Leising, of Oldenburg, introduced legislation this year that required the state Board of Education to adopt a program that’s administered nationally.