Indiana Chamber issues priority list

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has laid out legislative priorities for the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly and it ranges from expanded childcare options for Hoosier families to encouraging entrepreneurship. It also places emphasis on protecting an employer’s decision-making regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The Indiana Chamber unveiled its top issues during its annual legislative preview that included legislators from both parties.

“We continue to stress that employers are in the best position to make decisions on vaccination requirements that impact their workforces and work environments,” said Indiana Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar. “Whether that’s mandating or not mandating vaccines, the business should retain the authority to make that decision.”

Brinegar says Indiana families continue to struggle with quality, affordable childcare, which is “compounding problems related to a reduced workforce participation rate,” said Brinegar.

He says the lack of quality childcare is one of the outside factors most negatively impacting companies’ ability to attract and retain workers.

The Indiana Chamber says Indiana is starting to lag other states in providing the necessary support for entrepreneurship and net job creation.

Below is the list of other priorities.

Oppose government mandates that prevent businesses from making autonomous decisions about vaccination requirements for employees

Increase incentives for attracting remote workers to Indiana to help mitigate the projected losses to its workforce over the next decade

Promote entrepreneurship in Indiana

Enhance early childcare access and quality

Strengthen college and career readiness for Indiana students

Remove certain siting barriers for renewable energy sources

Oppose any substantial change to the structure of the Indiana Tax Court as an independently operating judicial court of special jurisdiction

Maintain and enhance Indiana’s attractive tax climate

Expand research and development, manufacturing, testing and deployment of electric vehicles, which represent the future of the transportation industry

Establish a cap on reimbursement for ambulatory surgical centers

Click here to view the legislative priorities.