Indiana board approves $7M Carrier deal Trump brokered

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Economic Development Board has endorsed a deal directing $7 million in tax breaks and grants for a deal brokered by President Donald Trump to keep nearly 1,100 jobs at the Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis.

Carrier is pledging to keep the jobs at the factory, including about 800 production jobs that the company had planned to outsource to Mexico, but about 550 jobs are still being lost, as are the 700-plus at the company’s sister factory in Huntington.

Carrier is also investing $16 million for automation at the factory, which the company CEO says will eventually lead to further job cuts.

Plant union president Chuck Jones says the deal means Indiana taxpayers are “rewarding a very profitable corporation” for cutting jobs.