Indiana BMV extends hours for those needing an ID to vote tomorrow

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): In order to vote in tomorrow’s election, you’ll need a photo ID. The Indiana BMV has extended hours today for anyone needing to either obtain an ID, or update one that’s expired.

According to our partners in news at ABC-21, the Indiana BMV will be open today until 8:00 P.M. and will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. tomorrow, November 5. You will need documentation to obtain a new or updated ID:

Proof of Identity document, such as a birth certificate or passport.

Proof of Social Security document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2.

Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or passport.

Proof of residency, two documents such as a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement.

If your name has been legally changed and now differs from your identity document(s) (i.e., birth certificate or passport), proof of name change must be provided in order to obtain a state ID or driver’s license

If you have a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election, you can use your expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.

The temporary paper issued at the license branch or online is also acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.

As required by state law, branches with extended hours will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New driver’s licenses and learner permits will only be processed provided the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes