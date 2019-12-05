Indiana BMV adding four languages to driver’s manual

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, in response to a lawsuit filed by the state’s ACLU, will translate their driver’s manual into four additional languages.

By March of 2021, the BMV will offer the manual in Arabic, Burmese, Chin, and Mandarin. This resolves a lawsuit that was filed in November of last year by the South Bend non-profit organization Neighbor To Neighbor, which focuses on assistance for international refugees and other immigrants.

The ACLU claimed the BMV failed to provide the driver’s manual in any language other than English and Spanish.

The knowledge examination to get a driver’s license has already been offered in 14 languages.