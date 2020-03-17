Indiana Bishops suspend all Catholic Masses

INDIANA (WOWO): Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have led the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to suspend all public Catholic Mass services until further notice.

In a letter to the faith community, which you can read here, Bishop Kevin Rhoades says encourages worshipers to watch Mass on television or via online methods until the situation improves.

“Like many other dioceses throughout our country and world, I have made the difficult decision, along with the other bishops of Indiana, to suspend the celebration of public Masses in our diocese due to the escalation of the virus and to help prevent its spread,” Rhoades writes.

“In this time of ‘social isolation,’ let us not be isolated in our hearts from those

who need our love, care and compassion. I am very edified by so many of our faithful

who are bringing food to the elderly and staying in contact with those who may feel

lonely, anxious, or depressed during this time. Thank you to all who are doing corporal

and spiritual works of mercy in this Lenten season and offering assistance to those in

need during this pandemic.”