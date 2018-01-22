Indiana bill revamps struggling school district oversight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Some Indiana school officials say a bill that would create a system to monitor school districts’ financial health and punish struggling schools goes too far.

The legislation would take power away from elected school boards, limit how often they meet and allow state officials to take away a superintendent’s license if the district is struggling financially for too long.

Republican Rep. Tim Brown of Crawfordsville authored the bill. He says the consequences are meant to stop school districts from falling into financial distress.

Jeff Butts is superintendent of Wayne Township Schools and president of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. He says he’s concerned that it will make it difficult for struggling schools to hire top talent.

The bill is still pending with the House Ways and Means Committee.