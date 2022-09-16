Indiana Attorney General Kicks Off Seven State Border Security Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita kicked off 7-state summit focused on border security and illegal immigration. The Attorney General Thursday delivered opening remarks at the We Are All Border States Summit, a forum sponsored by the sheriffs’ associations of seven Midwestern states. The event, which runs through the end of the day today (Friday), is jointly sponsored by sheriffs’ associations from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Participants attended sessions focused on such issues as how law enforcement can best fight criminal activities and other problems that originate along the border such as cartel violence, human trafficking and the fentanyl crisis. A statement from the attorney general’s office highlights that the partnerships among the states are key to reducing crime and violence going forward, as well as pressuring federal officials to fulfill their responsibilities to secure the border.