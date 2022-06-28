Indiana Attorney General Files Motions To Lift Injunctions, Allow Abortion Restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
At least Tod Rokita is on the ball and working for the law and Hoosiers. Senator TOAD YOUNG not so much. I have been writing him voicing my objections to the new federal gun controls. He ignored my petitions for redress until after he voted for them. Then I got a very long letter explaining himself. However it looks to me that he protesteth too much. The longer the letter the less likely he understands Hoosiers, the law, and the US Constitution. But he will get invites to the cocktail set in DC.
TOAD YOUNG is a establishment stooge and must be recalled. He’s been sleeping under his desk for 5-years and only awakens at election season.
I concur — I will not be voting for Young in November. I will not be voting for any Dimocrat either. So, it’s either a third-party candidate (if there is one) or no vote at all in that race. I was really disappointed that there was no one primarying Young this year — sad.
I was disappointed to vote for Todd Young in the last election. I should have known he would vote with Democrats on a gun control bill he had not even read.