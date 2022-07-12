Indiana Attorney General Celebrates Second Victory In Indiana Laws Protecting Unborn Life & Women’s Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Press Release): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is celebrating a second victory since Dobbs decision in upholding Indiana laws protecting unborn life and women’s health. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday vacated judgments invalidating several Indiana laws protecting unborn children and the health of their mothers, handing the Office of the Attorney General and all Hoosiers yet another victory in the fight for life.

The decision involved the ongoing case Whole Woman’s Health Alliance v. Rokita, a legal battle that began with a lawsuit against the state back in 2018. The lawsuit filed in the Whole Woman’s Health case amounted to a full-scale assault on Indiana’s slate of abortion laws. Although Attorney General Rokita’s team already had prevailed in defending most of those laws, a handful of injunctions remained.

The appeals court’s Monday decision can be viewed here.