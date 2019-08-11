Indiana and Ohio agencies looking for missing woman

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with several other law enforcement agencies in attempt to find a woman who has been missing since Saturday, August 3.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a call on August 8 from the sister of 33-year-old Shawna Lynn Rue, indicating that her sister had been missing since the previous Saturday. She told police that her sister was supposed to visit her husband who is incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention facility from 6:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rue did visit with her husband on August 3. After looking at video footage from her visit, officers determined that there was no indication of foul play as she left the Sheriff’s Office.

Later Saturday evening, Rue dropped off her children at the grandmother’s house in Union City, Indiana. Rue’s last known address is also in Union City, Indiana.

Sgt. Westegerdes from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said “it appears that she was fine when she dropped the children off, and that is her last known location at this time, which is not in Mercer County. We are continuing efforts to locate Shawna, however, we have obtained no new leads.”

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office have both issued BOLO’s (Be on the lookout) for Shawna.

Shawna Lynn Rue also sometimes goes by her married name Ressler.

If anyone has any information on Shawna’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 419-586-7724.