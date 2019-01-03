Indiana among states least impacted by shutdown

INDIANA (WOWO): As the partial federal government shutdown stretches on, some states are feeling it more than others.

Indiana is definitely one of those not impacted all that much. According to a study by WalletHub, the Hoosier State is the fifth-least affected state in the union by the ongoing gridlock between President Trump and Democrats over funding for a southern border wall.

The study looked at five key metrics, like access to national parks, share of federal jobs, and percentage of families receiving food stamps, in making its rankings.

Ohio was tenth-least affected.

Find the full study here.