INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana and Allen County reported new daily records of COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,756 new positive cases, while the Allen County Department of Health reported 277 new cases.

The state also reported 25 new deaths, which occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3.

State data also reveals 1,897 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, a new record.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.