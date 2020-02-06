Indiana agencies launch joint vape education and prevention trainings

INDIANAPOLIS (Press Release): The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), today launched Indiana’s first-ever joint Vape Education and Prevention Trainings. With a focus on educators and the public, training opportunities will allow attendees to learn more about Indiana’s current vape epidemic, as well as provide resources for prevention.

“Our goal remains to create safe learning environments that prepare students for life beyond high schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Vaping among students today critically jeopardizes their health, wellbeing, and future. We must provide schools with resources and support to address this epidemic, and as a state leader I am proud to champion these efforts.”

Supporting measures that address the public health epidemic of student vaping has been central to Dr. McCormick’s legislative priorities. In 2019, IDOE prioritized these efforts when it created the Department’s first health and wellness prevention specialist- a position focused on providing schools a subject matter expert in the field of prevention and support.

Working to provide schools with resources and tools, while engaging communities in discussion around the current impact of vaping, IDOE partnered with ISDH to develop regional trainings, which will take place during the months of February and March, with individual sessions available for educators and members of the public. Each training opportunity will provide data related to youth vaping, address current vaping devices, offer discussion around model policies schools can institute to combat on-campus vaping, and review available educational and community resources.

In addition, these efforts coincide with Governor Holcomb’s Vape-Free Indiana initiative.

“The number of Indiana youth who vape has increased more than 350 percent since 2012, which means thousands of young people are now becoming addicted to nicotine,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “By helping to educate parents, teachers and students about the risks of vaping, we can help prevent the next generation of smokers from developing and ensure that every Hoosier has the information needed to live the healthiest life possible.”

Click here for more information.