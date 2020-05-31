Indiana adds 397 more coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The latest statistics concerning the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana have been released.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 397 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the respiratory illness, bringing the total number to 34,574. The state’s death toll rose by nine to 1,967.

13% of those tested statewide have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. Most of those diagnosed will experience mild to moderate illness, but it can prove to have severe or fatal complications for those with weakened or otherwise compromised immune systems.