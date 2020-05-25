Indiana adds 354 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health has released another update on the state’s tracking of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

As of noon today, Indiana had seen 354 new positive cases between today and May 19th, bringing the state’s total to 31,715.

Eight more Hoosiers have died from the illness between Saturday and today, according to state numbers, bringing the official death toll to 1,832.

The total number of Hoosiers tested stands at 226,251. 14% of those tests have come back positive.

Both the new positive cases and new deaths represent a decline in recent reports. You can find full details here.