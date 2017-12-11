Indiana addresses potential water crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Officials in Indiana are trying to prevent a water crisis as both supply and infrastructure are inadequate for future needs.

The Journal Gazette reports that a 2016 survey found that Indiana utilities have an immediate need for $2.26 billion to replace water meters, hydrants, water mains, treatment plants, wells and other physical infrastructure.

Now, Gov. Eric Holcomb is seeking to create a multi-agency working group to develop strategies to manage the state’s water resources and infrastructure, and support development of asset management plans for high-need water and wastewater utilities. The group would also likely prepare recommendations for the Legislature in 2019.

Discussions of a water crisis began in 2014 when the Indiana Chamber of Commerce issued a report calling for the development of a water resource plan to better conserve and manage the state’s water supply.