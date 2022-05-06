Indiana A.G. Slams Biden Administration For “Orwellian” Assault On Free Speech

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s attorney general is continuing his mission against the Biden Administration. On Thursday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita demanded that the Biden administration disband a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unit that would focus on censoring communications deemed deceptive, false, or misleading. The so-called Disinformation Governance Board poses a direct threat to First Amendment freedom of speech, according to Rokita. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Rokita and peers from 19 other states declare that the federal government must pull the plug on what is being called its “Orwellian endeavor.”