Indiana A.G. Continuing Fight Against Big Tobacco

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Attorney General is continuing his fight against big tobacco. Attorney General, Todd Rokita’s office advanced Indiana’s battle to help Hoosiers stop smoking and decrease the incidence of youth smoking throughout the state by holding tobacco manufacturers accountable last week. Indiana received over $200 million from tobacco product manufacturers under the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. Under this agreement, the state will receive annual payments as long as the tobacco manufacturers continue selling cigarettes in Indiana. The agreement also forbids participating cigarette manufacturers from targeting youth, imposes restrictions on advertising and promotional activities, and product placement in media, branded merchandise, free product samples, and sponsorships.