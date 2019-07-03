Indiana 6th most “energy-expensive” state

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana is the 6th most “energy-expensive” state in the country.

That’s according to a study released today by personal finance website WalletHub. In the U.S., energy costs take up between 5% and 22% of families’ total after-tax income, with the poorest Americans paying the most.

The average total monthly energy cost in Indiana is $333, with electricity and gas prices taking up the lion’s share of costs. Indiana was also ranked the 4th most expensive for monthly motor fuel costs with an average of $169.

Neighboring states Ohio came in at 35th most expensive, Michigan at 25th, and Illinois at 45th. Read the full study here.