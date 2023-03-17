Increased Patrols for Impaired Driving Enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release)—The Indiana State Police is stepping up patrols to help curb alcohol and drug impaired driving. The enforcement campaign which went into effect on March 10, 2023 will run through April 4, 2023.

The safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament. It also comes at a time when roadway deaths continue to climb across the state and nation.

In response, officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols over the next several weeks, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence. The extra enforcement is funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

During this same time period in 2022, there were 73 fatalities and more than 2200 injuries in vehicle crashes here in Indiana.

Alcohol and drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding and not wearing seat belts continue to be some of the leading causes behind the rise in fatalities.

Throughout the campaign, the department will be encouraging motorists to focus on safe driving and follow the rules of the road. This means wearing a seat belt at all times, driving sober, driving distraction-free and obeying all posted speed limits.

However, some precautions should be taken before getting behind the wheel. For plans that involve alcohol, designate a sober driver ahead of time or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.