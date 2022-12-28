Inauguration Ceremony For Newly Elected County Officials Set for Thursday

The inauguration ceremony for newly elected Allen County officials will be held, Thursday. The event begins at Noon and will be held under the rotunda in the historic Allen County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend, and cameras and other recording devices will be permitted. The formal ceremony of swearing in new officials is usually conducted as close to New Year’s Day as possible. According to Brad King, Co-Director, Indiana Election Division, “Taking the oath in late November or in December serves the important purpose of ‘qualifying’ the person to hold the office that they have been elected to when the term of office begins on January 1.

The following county officials are on the event program:

Judge Superior Civil 1

Andrew S. Williams

Judge Superior Civil 9

David J. Avery

Judge Superior Criminal 4

Steven O. Godfrey

Judge Superior Family 8

Lori K. Morgan

Prosecuting Attorney

38th Circuit

Michael J. McAlexander

Commissioner — District 2

Therese M. Brown

Commissioner — District 3

Richard Beck

County Sheriff

Troy R. Hershberger

Circuit Court Clerk

Christopher Nancarrow

County Assessor

Stacey O’Day

County Auditor

Nicholas D. Jordan

County Recorder

Nicole Keesling

County Council

Josh Hale — District 1

Thomas A. Harris — District 2

Paul Lagemann — District 3

Don Wyss — District 4

As well as the elected township trustees:

Township Trustees

Kimberly Mills — Aboite

Denita Washington — Adams

Scott A. Connally — Cedar Creek

Sara N. Trovinger — Eel River

Barry L. Steinman — Jackson

Lynn E. Rorick — Jefferson

Mark A. Madden — Lafayette

Jerika Clawson — Lake

Jane Linker — Madison

Scott Schroeder — Marion

Jeff Abbott — Maumee

Chad MacDowell — Milan

Juanita Fay Meyer — Monroe

Eric Tippmann — Perry

John D. Henry — Pleasant

James Kruse — Scipio

William E. Harris — Springfield

Sarah Gnagy — St. Joe

Susan M. Richards — Washington