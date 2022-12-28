Inauguration Ceremony For Newly Elected County Officials Set for Thursday

The inauguration ceremony for newly elected Allen County officials will be held, Thursday. The event begins at Noon and will be held under the rotunda in the historic Allen County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend, and cameras and other recording devices will be permitted. The formal ceremony of swearing in new officials is usually conducted as close to New Year’s Day as possible. According to Brad King, Co-Director, Indiana Election Division, “Taking the oath in late November or in December serves the important purpose of ‘qualifying’ the person to hold the office that they have been elected to when the term of office begins on January 1.
The following county officials are on the event program:
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.