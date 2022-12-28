Inauguration Ceremony For Newly Elected County Officials Set for Thursday

Michael McIntyre
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

The inauguration ceremony for newly elected Allen County officials will be held, Thursday.  The event begins at Noon and will be held under the rotunda in the historic Allen County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend, and cameras and other recording devices will be permitted. The formal ceremony of swearing in new officials is usually conducted as close to New Year’s Day as possible. According to Brad King, Co-Director, Indiana Election Division, “Taking the oath in late November or in December serves the important purpose of ‘qualifying’ the person to hold the office that they have been elected to when the term of office begins on January 1.

The following county officials are on the event program:

Judge Superior Civil 1
Andrew S. Williams
Judge Superior Civil 9
David J. Avery
 
Judge Superior Criminal 4
Steven O. Godfrey
 
Judge Superior Family 8
Lori K. Morgan
 
Prosecuting Attorney
38th Circuit
Michael J. McAlexander
 
Commissioner — District 2
Therese M. Brown
 
Commissioner — District 3
Richard Beck
 
County Sheriff
Troy R. Hershberger
 
Circuit Court Clerk
Christopher Nancarrow
 
County Assessor
Stacey O’Day
 
County Auditor
Nicholas D. Jordan
 
County Recorder
Nicole Keesling
 
County Council
Josh Hale — District 1
Thomas A. Harris — District 2
Paul Lagemann — District 3
Don Wyss — District 4
 
As well as the elected township trustees:
 
Township Trustees
Kimberly Mills — Aboite
Denita Washington — Adams
Scott A. Connally — Cedar Creek
Sara N. Trovinger — Eel River
Barry L. Steinman — Jackson
Lynn E. Rorick — Jefferson
Mark A. Madden — Lafayette
Jerika Clawson — Lake
Jane Linker — Madison
Scott Schroeder — Marion
Jeff Abbott — Maumee
Chad MacDowell — Milan
Juanita Fay Meyer — Monroe
Eric Tippmann — Perry
John D. Henry — Pleasant
James Kruse — Scipio
William E. Harris — Springfield
Sarah Gnagy — St. Joe
Susan M. Richards — Washington
Austin R. Knox — Wayne

