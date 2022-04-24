IMS Testing and Silly Season News

This week’s episode: A recap of a bizarre first day of Indy 500 testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that saw defending winner Helio Castroneves crash and Will Power and Colton Herta spin. Plus, all signs point to Alexander Rossi going to McLaren in 2023, and Paretta Autosport and Simona de Silvestro have partnered with Ed Carpenter Racing to run three races but not the Indy 500 this year.

