IMS Recap and Iowa Speedway Returns

This week’s episode: A recap of the Big Machine GP at Indianapolis Motor Speedway won by Will Power, Iowa Speedway will return to the schedule next year with a doubleheader sponsored by Hy-Vee, a third full-time car is confirmed for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next season with the driver to be announced, Gateway gets an extension plus more silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

