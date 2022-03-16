I&M Seeking Proposals For Solar and Wind Projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power is looking to add to its renewable energy portfolio as the utility has issued a Request for Proposals for facilities that will generate about 800 megawatts of wind energy and about 500 MW of solar power. According to Inside Indiana Business, the RFP calls for solar projects within Indiana and/or Michigan, while wind projects can be in those states as well as Illinois or Ohio.

The utility says the resources being sought align with its Powering the Next Tomorrow plan. I&M expects some of the new renewable resources to be online by as early as the end of 2024 and the full 1,300 MW to be online as early as the end of 2025. Bids are due April 21st.