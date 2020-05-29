I&M reports ongoing scam calls targeting utility customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Phone scams continue to be a problem, and have especially targeted people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) reports phone scams have been reported across the county targeting various utility customers and companies; I&M is no exception.

Scams vary, but often work like this:

Customers receive calls from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.

The caller claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.

Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.

The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.

I&M wants to remind customers that its employees never call demanding immediate payment. During the pandemic, I&M has suspended disconnects for non-payment, though customers are still responsible for their bills and are asked to continue paying for their usage.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call to the one described above should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-6424.