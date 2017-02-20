I&M rate hike hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a public hearing set for Tuesday, over a request by a local utility to raise your power bills.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will be taking public feedback on Indiana Michigan Power’s request to raise customer rates so they can pay for a clean energy project at their coal-fired power plant in Rockport which provides electricity to Fort Wayne, Elkhart, and Muncie, among other cities. The $274-million project includes a pollution control unit for the facility. An investigation involving the Weather Channel and USA Today identified the plant as one of the country’s biggest polluters. The utility’s petition specifically seeks approval of a “clean energy project.

Your chance to sound off on the proposed rate increase at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21.