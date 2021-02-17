I&M Plans major upgrade to infrastructure in Whitley County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):As much of Texas struggles with electrical outages, I&M will be putting 43 million dollars into upgrades in Northeast Indiana.

Residents in Whitley County will benefit from improved service from I&M after the company announced 43 million dollars in upgrades Thursday.

The Journal-Gazette says the Whitley County Transmission Line Rebuild project will upgrade about 15 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission lines, replace deteriorating wood poles and will rebuild a substation. Officials say the upgrades will reduce the likelihood of larger outages.

The project will kick off in the spring of 2022 and will be complete by the fall of 2023.