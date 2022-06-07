I&M offers energy-saving tips for the summer heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With temperatures set to rise again next week, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has some free tips to save on summer energy costs.

Set your thermostat a little higher during the summer months. You can reduce cooling costs by 3 to 4 percent for each degree of adjustment. For example, raising the temperature from 74 degrees to 78 degrees could lower your energy bill by more than 10 percent.

Make sure your ceiling fan is set to run counterclockwise in the summer. That pushes cool air down.

Also, move furnishings away from floor or return air vents and change air filters regularly.

I&M customers also pays customers to reduce energy use during peak times through bill credits. When energy use is high on hot and humid days, I&M will hold a peak energy use event. When you reduce your energy use during the typical 2-3 hour event, you’ll receive bill credits.