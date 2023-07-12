I&M helping Hoosiers with new grant program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power is gearing up to help Hoosiers during challenging times.

In a recent press release, they stated that they will begin a Dollar Energy fund to provide grant monies to help pay summer cooling bills.

The I&M Neighbor to Neighbor Program is an emergency relief fund designed to provide

payment assistance to income-qualified customers in our Indiana service area. To qualify,

applicants’ income cannot exceed 150% of the Federal Poverty Level. Complete income guidelines and other eligibility requirements can be found here.

Customers who do meet the requirements can access the list of local community agencies

currently accepting applications for the Neighbor to Neighbor Program. Applications for cooling assistance are now open through August 31. I&M launched the Neighbor to Neighbor Program with a $50,000 company contribution in 2018, and customers have since added to the fund with contributions over the following years.

Customers have the opportunity to choose a fixed monthly amount to donate or can “round up” their bill to the next whole dollar, with the excess going toward the Neighbor to Neighbor Program.