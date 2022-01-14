I&M details $45M upgrade project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power has announced plans for an electric transmission network upgrade in Grant and Blackford counties.

The company says the $45-million project will upgrade operational performance and reduce the likelihood of extended power outages and the need for frequent equipment repairs.

It includes updating about 18 miles of power line between the Deer Creek substation in Grant County and the Hartford City substation in Blackford County, as well as updates to those substations and the retirement of the Gas City substation.

The project is set to begin in the fall of 2023 and should be done by mid-2025. You can learn more about the project by clicking here.