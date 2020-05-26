I&M customers could see a rate hike due to COVID-19

By
Jay Prince
-

Brian Bergsma, Director of Communications from I&M says as of now, there isn’t going to be a rate hike for customers.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here