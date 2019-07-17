I&M criticized during rate hike hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Almost 80 residents showed up at a public hearing for a proposed rate hike by Indiana Michigan Power last night, and they all had the same opinion:

Simply put: “no.”

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held the hearing at Purdue Fort Wayne last night over I&M’s request to raise customer bills by 11.75%, or just over $21 per month, for grid upgrades and to provide customers with so-called “smart meters” so they can monitor their own power usage.

The Journal Gazette reports many accused the Fort Wayne-based utility of lacking compassion for customers who might have to choose between medicine or the electric bill. Others called it a “scam.”

If you missed the meeting, you can still make your opinion heard by emailing the Commission through IN.gov/OUCC or mailing the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor in Indianapolis: 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

A decision on the rate hike should come in March.