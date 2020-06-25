I&M cautions new scam calls reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana-Michigan power says a new round of scam calls have been reported that are targeting both residential and business customers.

Scammers falsely identify themselves as I&M Employees and claim that the customer is late paying their bill and facing shut off, then instruct the customer to call another number to arrange payment. The scammers often ask for personal information including bank account and credit or debit card numbers.

The latest calls have also been targeting those speaking other languages such as Spanish. I&M reminds customers that disconnects for non-payment have been suspended during the Pandemic and they never ask for immediate payment or disconnect power without a written notice.

Anyone receiving a call asking for immediate payment or threatening disconnection is asked to hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-3114634 to report the scam.