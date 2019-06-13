I&M announces solar facility plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based utility is planning on building a large solar power plant in northern Indiana.

Indiana Michigan Power plans on building and operating what it calls its “largest” solar generation facility in St. Joseph County. It will be able to power as many as 2,700 homes in the South Bend area per year.

I&M President Toby Thomas says the new project will be located near the Indiana Toll Road, about 10 miles northeast of the University of Notre Dame.

“This large-scale solar project aligns with I&M’s push to diversify our generation fleet and to ensure a bright future for our customers and the communities we serve. The South Bend Solar Project would help local economic development and would give our customers an opportunity to take advantage of locally provided renewable resources.”

The University says it will help with the project by ensuring that educational opportunities and research benefits are realized.