Illinois man arrested in Wells County for fraud

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police arrested an Illinois man in wells county on Wednesday evening on two preliminary fraud related charges.

The investigation began on Monday when a stolen social security number was used to get a loan for a vehicle. According to Master Trooper Kurt Jack, 60-year-old Charles J. McKee tried to purchase a vehicle that cost almost $48,000 from Hiday Motors in Bluffton. McKee filled out a loan application using the stolen social security number. Hiday Motors was later informed that the social security number was fraudulent.

According to Trooper Jack, the social security number was issued to someone in Ottawa County, Michigan.

McKee was arrested without incident on Wednesday around 4:50 p.m. as he was trying to complete the final steps of the purchase at the dealership.

McKee is facing preliminary charges of felony defrauding a financial institution and felony identity theft. He is being held in the Wells County Jail.