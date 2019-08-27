Illegal immigrant living in Fort Wayne sentenced to 13 years behind bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was sentenced to just over 13 years in prison in Fort Wayne Tuesday.

Juan de la Cruz, 29, was sentenced to 159 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

De la Cruz was also in the United States illegally, and will be deported after completing his prison term.

According to court documents, de la Cruz distributed large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. He also personally possessed three pistols in furtherance of his drug dealing.