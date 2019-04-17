Illegal alien in Ohio charged with rape

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO): An illegal alien has been charged with rape in northwest Ohio.

The Crescent-News in Defiance reports Clementino Co-Juc, 18, reportedly from Guatemala, is charged with rape after an alleged incident last week.

Hicksville Police are conducting a sexual assault investigation involving a juvenile after the incident was reported to officials.

Co-Juc had a bond hearing Wednesday morning, and is scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court Monday morning.

He is currently held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

