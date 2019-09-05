ILEARN testing scores are down. State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick explains why

By
Jay Prince
-
(Photo supplied/Yorktown Community Schools)

ILEARN testing scores are down are the state of Indiana. Why? Dr. Jennifer McCormick joins to explain.

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here