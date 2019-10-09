IKEA bibs recalled for choking hazard

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Baby bibs sold by IKEA are under a nationwide recall due to a choking hazard.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says the snaps on the MATVRA infant bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The company has received two reports of such incidents, but luckily no injuries have been reported.

The bibs were sold in a two-pack at IKEA stores nationwide and online for about $2 over the past two months.

If you own the recalled bibs, immediately stop using them and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.