IHSAA boys basketball state tournament to continue without fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament will continue as scheduled with limited spectators in attendance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

IHSAA Commissioner announced that participating schools in this weekend’s regional games will receive 75 complimentary tickets aside from the 12 dressed players to be used for essential personnel, coaches, administrators and immediate family of players.

Fans, cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep bands will not be allowed to attend.

Anyone who previously purchased a regional ticket may return the ticket to the point of purchase for a refund.

Cox also urges anyone with a higher risk for disease as defined by the CDC to stay home.