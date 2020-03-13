UPDATED: IHSAA boys basketball state tournament postponed

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A day after saying the boys basketball tournament would be played with limited spectators, the IHSAA has postponed the tournament.

They released the following statement Friday: “Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled.Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled with no spectators in attendance. Competition will begin at 1 pm ET/12 pm CT.”

EARLIER: The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament will continue as scheduled with limited spectators in attendance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

IHSAA Commissioner announced that participating schools in this weekend’s regional games will receive 75 complimentary tickets aside from the 12 dressed players to be used for essential personnel, coaches, administrators and immediate family of players.

Fans, cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep bands will not be allowed to attend.

Anyone who previously purchased a regional ticket may return the ticket to the point of purchase for a refund.

Cox also urges anyone with a higher risk for disease as defined by the CDC to stay home.