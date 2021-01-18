IHSAA boys basketball state finals moved to April 3

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals have been moved to Saturday, April 3.

The IHSAA says the one week delay is “to provide flexibility for scheduling” with host site Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which is also hosting NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. The state finals were originally scheduled for March 27.

“Our Executive Committee felt it was most important to preserve the experience for our young people of playing for a state championship in Bankers Life Fieldhouse,” Commissioner Paul Neidig said of the decision. “In a year that has seen plenty of disruption, we also felt this arrangement would cause the least amount of disruption and impact the fewest number of schools. The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever have been tremendous partners of the IHSAA and we felt it appropriate to work with them to help find a solution.”

Earlier rounds are still set to take place as scheduled, with sectionals March 2-6, regionals on March 13 and semi-state games on March 20.

The boys state finals previously took place in April of 1978 due to a blizzard and an energy crunch caused by a coal miners’ strike that delayed the tournament after the sectional championship round.