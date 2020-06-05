IDOE releases back-to-school plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has released guidance for re-opening schools for the 2020-21 school year.

Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools, or “IN-CLASS”, plan was developed in partnership with Governor Eric Holcomb’s office, the state Department of Health, the IHSAA, Family and Social Services Administration, and a group of medical professionals.

Recommendations include school districts contacting their insurance providers to go over liability coverage, review and revise the school year and build in contingency plans, and to develop specific testing and hygiene procedures. All employees and students will be encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.

Find the full plan here.

“The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff, and communities is priority one. Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Considering the many unknowns associated with COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of alternative learning opportunities. We appreciate the thoughtful and collaborative spirit in which IN-CLASS was developed.”