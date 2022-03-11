IDOE Awards STEM Grants To Two Local School Districts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A few area school districts were awarded grant funding by the state to help boost their STEM programs.

The Indiana Department of Education awarded 48 school districts and charter schools across the state with more than $2.6 million in STEM Acceleration Grant funding on Friday, which schools will deploy during the upcoming school year to accelerate students’ learning across science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Locally, Fort Wayne Community Schools received $99,930 and Dekalb County Central United School District received a little over $50,000 in grant funding by the program.