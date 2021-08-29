Identities released of child, victim and officer involved in Elkhart shooting deaths

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): A 1-year-old child was shot and killed during an apparent domestic disturbance in Elkhart and the man who police believe pulled the trigger was also killed.

It was around 10:20 a.m. on Friday Aug. 27, when officers were called to the 500 block of West High Street in regard to a shooting with injuries.

The male suspect and a female were in a verbal dispute during which the suspect fired a handgun at the female and the residence.

As a result of the gun being fired, Danton Munoz, 1, was shot, causing the boy’s death.

A description of the suspect and the vehicle he took off in was broadcast to officers. Minutes later an officer observed the suspect vehicle in the area of South Seventh Street and Wolf Avenue.

As other officers arrived in the area, a subject matching the description of the suspect, Lonnel Cephas, 19, was seen walking in an alley. Officers made contact with the suspect and attempted to gain his compliance. At that time an event, which details are unknown at this time, unfolded.

During the event, Elkhart Police Sgt. Mike Davis, discharged his weapon striking Cephas and causing his death.

Davis, who is a 15-year veteran of the Elkhart Police Department, has been place on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson offered the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life that occurred in our city today. We have lost two of our children and my thoughts and prayers are with the families. I am grieving with you and I am hopeful we can get to a space where we put the guns down and care for one another. The investigation will reveal the details soon. As your mayor, I wonder when we’ll realize guns don’t provide the answer. Put the guns down and let’s build this city that we all want, together.”